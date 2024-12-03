Next plc Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a strategic move by purchasing and canceling 16,347 of its own shares at an average price of 10,204.2622 pence per share. This buyback program, facilitated through UBS AG London Branch, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, Next plc’s total share capital now comprises 124,806,504 shares.

