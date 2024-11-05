News & Insights

Next plc Sees Increase in Voting Rights Stake

November 05, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has been notified of an increase in voting rights, with Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited now holding 5.0023% of the company’s voting power. This marks a slight rise from their previous stake of 4.9897%, indicating a strategic move in their investment in Next plc. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects.

