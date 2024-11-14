Next plc Sees Adjusted Stake from Major Shareholder

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced a significant change in its shareholder composition as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has adjusted its stake, now holding 4.94% of the company’s voting rights. This reduction from a previous position of 5.15% may interest investors tracking institutional movements and shareholder dynamics in the market.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.