Next plc Sees Adjusted Stake from Major Shareholder

November 14, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced a significant change in its shareholder composition as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has adjusted its stake, now holding 4.94% of the company’s voting rights. This reduction from a previous position of 5.15% may interest investors tracking institutional movements and shareholder dynamics in the market.

