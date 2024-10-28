Next plc Reduces Share Capital with Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,602 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 10,047.1879 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, facilitated by UBS AG London Branch, will reduce the company’s share capital to 125,248,546 shares, potentially impacting investor notifications under FCA guidelines.

