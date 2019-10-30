Next Plc Q3 Full Price Sales Incl. Interest Income Up 2.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that its third-quarter full price sales including interest income increased 2.0 percent on last year, in line with the Group's expectations.

For Retail, sales for the quarter were down 6.3 percent, while online sales rose 9.7 percent year-over-year. Product full price sales were up 1.6 percent, for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year full price sales outlook at plus 3.6 percent and its outlook for full-year group profit before tax of 725 million pounds, up 0.3 percent on last year.

Next plc intends to issue its update for sales to Saturday 28 December 2019 on Friday 3 January 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.