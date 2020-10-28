Markets

Next Plc Q3 Full Price Sales, Incl Interest Income, Up 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that full price sales, including interest income, for the third quarter were up 2.8 percent against last year. Total sales, including markdown sales, were up 1.4 percent.

For the third-quartet to 24 October, product full price sales grew 4.1 percent. Retail sales fell 17.9 percent, while online sales climbed 23.1 percent.

The company said it now expects full year profit before tax at 365 million pounds, 65 million pounds higher than the central scenario given in September.

Cash flow forecast has increased by 25 million pound, which is 40 million pound less than its increase in profit forecast.

