Next Plc Q2 Full Price Sales Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported a 5% growth in full price sales for the second quarter compared to the prior year. The Full price sales were total sales excluding VAT, less items sold in Sale events, Clearance operations and Total Platform. Full price sales against last year, excluding Russia and Ukraine, were up 6.3%.

Quarterly total product full price sales were up 4.5%.

Full year profit guidance is increased by 10 million pounds to 860 million pounds. It represents 4.5% growth from last year.

Annual earnings per share guidance has been increased to 7.2% versus last year.

The company will announce its results for the first half of the year on 29 September 2022.

