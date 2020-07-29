Next Plc Q2 Full Price Sales Down 28% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its total full price sales for the second quarter were down 28 percent against last year. However, the company noted that the figure was much better than it expected and an improvement on the best-case scenario given in its April trading statement.

Total sales for the quarter, including markdown and clearance sales, were also down 28 percent.

Looking ahead, Next plc said that its full-year profit before tax is now estimated at 195 million pounds, based on its new central sales scenario. Also based on the new central scenario, the company's year-end net debt is forecast to reduce by about 460 million pounds to 650 million pounds.

