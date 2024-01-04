News & Insights

Markets

Next Plc Nine-week Full Price Sales Up 5.7%; Lifts FY Outlook

January 04, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, reported that its full price sales for the nine weeks to 30 December were up 5.7% compared to last year. It was 38 million pounds better than its previous guidance of 2.0% for the period. Total product full price sales for the period were up 5.6%.

Full price sales are VAT exclusive sales of items sold at full price in Retail and Online plus NEXT Finance interest income. They exclude items sold in Sale events, Clearance operations and through Total Platform.

The company has increased its fiscal year 2023/24 profit before tax guidance by 20 million pounds to 905 million pounds, up 4.0% versus last year.

The company now projects full year full price sales to be 4.78 billion pounds compared to the prior estimation of 4.74 billion pounds.

Looking ahead for the full year 2024/25, the company expects that full price sales will be up 2.5% against the current fiscal year. Annual total Group sales, including subsidiary companies and equity investments, are expected to grow by 6.0%.

For the full year 2024/25, the company anticipates group profit before tax, excluding brand amortization, to reach 960.0 million pounds, reflecting a 5.0% growth from the fiscal year 2023/24.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.