Next Plc Nine-week Full Price Sales Up 5.7%; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, reported that its full price sales for the nine weeks to 30 December were up 5.7% compared to last year. It was 38 million pounds better than its previous guidance of 2.0% for the period. Total product full price sales for the period were up 5.6%.

Full price sales are VAT exclusive sales of items sold at full price in Retail and Online plus NEXT Finance interest income. They exclude items sold in Sale events, Clearance operations and through Total Platform.

The company has increased its fiscal year 2023/24 profit before tax guidance by 20 million pounds to 905 million pounds, up 4.0% versus last year.

The company now projects full year full price sales to be 4.78 billion pounds compared to the prior estimation of 4.74 billion pounds.

Looking ahead for the full year 2024/25, the company expects that full price sales will be up 2.5% against the current fiscal year. Annual total Group sales, including subsidiary companies and equity investments, are expected to grow by 6.0%.

For the full year 2024/25, the company anticipates group profit before tax, excluding brand amortization, to reach 960.0 million pounds, reflecting a 5.0% growth from the fiscal year 2023/24.

