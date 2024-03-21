Next Plc FY Pre-tax Profit Rises; Proposes Dividend

(RTTNews) - NEXT Plc (NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, Thursday reported that its fiscal year to January 2024 profit before tax grew 17 percent to 1.02 billion pounds from last year's 869 million pounds.

Profit before tax excluding brand amortisation grew 5 percent to 918 million pounds from last year's 875 million pounds. Profit before tax including brand amortisation was up 4.4 percent to 908 million pounds.

NEXT Group profit after tax dropped 2 percent to 702 million pounds from 716 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 578.8 pence, up 0.3 percent from 576.8 pence last year.

Revenue grew 9.1 percent to 5.49 billion pounds from prior year's 5.03 billion pounds. Total Group sales increased 6 percent to 5.84 billion pounds.

Further, the Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 141p, to be paid on August 1 on record date of July 5. This will take the total ordinary dividends for the year to 207p.

