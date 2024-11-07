News & Insights

Stocks

Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 07, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a share repurchase program, buying back 16,734 ordinary shares at an average price of approximately 9,968 pence per share, with prices ranging from 9,892 pence to 10,020 pence per share. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, reduces the company’s total share count, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors might view this move as a signal of confidence in the company’s financial health.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.