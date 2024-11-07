Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a share repurchase program, buying back 16,734 ordinary shares at an average price of approximately 9,968 pence per share, with prices ranging from 9,892 pence to 10,020 pence per share. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, reduces the company’s total share count, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors might view this move as a signal of confidence in the company’s financial health.

