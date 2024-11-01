Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,928 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 9853.2460 pence per share as part of its share buyback program. The transaction, executed through UBS AG London Branch, helps reduce the company’s share capital to 125,181,740 shares, impacting shareholder voting rights and capital structure. This strategic move reflects Next plc’s ongoing commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.