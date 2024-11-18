Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a buyback of 17,658 of its own shares at an average price of 9445.9686 pence per share, as part of their ongoing buyback program. This move, facilitated by UBS AG London Branch, reduces the company’s share capital to 124,994,373 shares and reflects a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

