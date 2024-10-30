News & Insights

Stocks

Next plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

October 30, 2024 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 16,303 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 10,230.7342 pence per share, with prices ranging from 10,150 to 10,370 pence. This move reduces the company’s total share capital to 125,215,683 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notification requirements. The buyback was conducted through UBS AG London Branch, reflecting Next plc’s strategy to streamline its share capital.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.