Next plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Next plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 16,303 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 10,230.7342 pence per share, with prices ranging from 10,150 to 10,370 pence. This move reduces the company’s total share capital to 125,215,683 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notification requirements. The buyback was conducted through UBS AG London Branch, reflecting Next plc’s strategy to streamline its share capital.

