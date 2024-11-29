News & Insights

Next plc Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

November 29, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,767 shares as part of its previously announced buyback program, with shares priced between 9,878p and 10,070p. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 124,839,298 shares, potentially affecting shareholder disclosures under FCA rules. The transaction aims to enhance shareholder value and was facilitated by UBS AG London Branch.

Stocks
