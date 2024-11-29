Next plc Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Next plc has repurchased 16,767 shares as part of its previously announced buyback program, with shares priced between 9,878p and 10,070p. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 124,839,298 shares, potentially affecting shareholder disclosures under FCA rules. The transaction aims to enhance shareholder value and was facilitated by UBS AG London Branch.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.