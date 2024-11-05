News & Insights

Next plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has successfully repurchased 16,633 of its own shares, at prices ranging between 9,878p and 10,095p, as part of its ongoing share cancellation program. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch, adjusts the company’s total share capital to 125,148,286 shares, potentially influencing shareholder interests under FCA regulations. Investors may view this as a strategic effort to consolidate value and enhance shareholder returns.

