Next plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a buyback of 16,821 ordinary shares at an average price of 9,916.0084 pence per share as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction, facilitated through UBS AG London Branch, reduces the company’s registered share capital to 125,164,919 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notification requirements. The move indicates a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing outstanding shares.

