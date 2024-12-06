Next plc Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced a recent buyback of 16,576 of its own shares, purchased for cancellation at an average price of 10,062.3460 pence per share. This move reflects Next plc’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. With these transactions, the company’s total share capital now stands at 124,757,323 shares, which could impact shareholder voting power.

