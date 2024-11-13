Next plc Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 17,187 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 9,704.51 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, which now stands at 125,046,945 shares. The move reflects Next plc’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by managing its capital structure effectively.

