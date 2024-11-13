News & Insights

Stocks

Next plc Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 17,187 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 9,704.51 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, which now stands at 125,046,945 shares. The move reflects Next plc’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by managing its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.