Next plc Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 21, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 17,687 of its ordinary shares on the market for cancellation, with prices ranging from 9332p to 9520p. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch, is part of an ongoing share buyback program aimed at reducing share capital to 124,941,248 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines.

