Next plc Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Next plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 17,113 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 9747.61 pence per share. This move is part of a share repurchase program initiated earlier in the year, aimed at reducing the company’s share capital and potentially boosting shareholder value. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in circulation stands at 124,906,938.

