Next plc Continues Share Buyback Program

Next plc has announced the repurchase of 16,828 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, at an average price of 9912.1394 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the company’s registered share capital to 125,265,148 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notifications under FCA rules. The transactions were executed through the company’s broker, UBS AG London Branch.

