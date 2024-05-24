Next plc Conducts Major Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has just announced a repurchase of 24,574 of its own shares at prices ranging from 9230p to 9394p per share, with all acquired shares set for cancellation. This buyback, executed via UBS AG London Branch, leaves the company with a total of 126,953,603 shares remaining in its registered share capital. Shareholders may need to reassess their notification obligations to NEXT plc following this transaction.

