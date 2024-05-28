NEXT plc Completes Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

NEXT plc successfully repurchased 24,671 of its own shares for cancellation, with prices ranging between 9216p and 9412p per share, executed through UBS AG London Branch. Following this transaction, the total registered share capital of NEXT plc is 126,928,932 shares, which is important for shareholders regarding the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.