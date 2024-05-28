News & Insights

NEXT plc Completes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

NEXT plc successfully repurchased 24,671 of its own shares for cancellation, with prices ranging between 9216p and 9412p per share, executed through UBS AG London Branch. Following this transaction, the total registered share capital of NEXT plc is 126,928,932 shares, which is important for shareholders regarding the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

