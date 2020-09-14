Next Plc buys majority stake in Victoria's Secret UK arm

Sept 14 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc LB.N said on Monday British clothing retailer Next Plc NXT.L would acquire a majority stake in its Victoria's Secret UK business under a newly formed joint venture.

The UK arm of L Brands' high-end lingerie brand went into administration in June after all its 25 stores were forced to close due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

L Brands said the joint venture will acquire the majority of the assets of the Victoria's Secret U.K. business and operate all its stores in the country and Ireland. Next will own 51% of the partnership, while Victoria's Secret will own the rest.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

L Brands, which also owns Bath and Body Works, plans to run Victoria's Secret as a separate, standalone company after failing to sell a majority stake to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners earlier this year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.