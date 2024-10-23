News & Insights

Next plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a strategic buyback of 16,650 ordinary shares, aiming to reduce its share capital. The shares, purchased at an average price of 10,017.8047 pence each, highlight the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This move leaves Next plc’s total outstanding shares at 125,298,784, all carrying equal voting rights.

