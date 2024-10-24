Next plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

News & Insights

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,808 of its own shares at an average price of 9,923.9924 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, which can potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The transactions were facilitated by UBS AG London Branch and reflect the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

