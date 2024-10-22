Next plc Boosts Share Value with Recent Buyback

News & Insights

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 19,106 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging between 9,996p and 10,150p per share. The move reduces the company’s share capital to 125,315,434 shares, enabling shareholders to adjust their holdings accordingly. This action reflects Next plc’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through share cancellations.

