Next plc Boosts Share Value with Buyback

December 04, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,242 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 10,269.49 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The highest price paid for these shares was 10,340 pence, while the lowest was 10,150 pence. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 124,790,262 shares, potentially impacting shareholder notifications as per FCA rules.

