Next plc Announces Share Buyback Strategy

November 28, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a strategic buyback of 16,910 of its own shares, priced between 9838p and 9896p each, as part of its ongoing share cancellation program. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 124,856,065, potentially impacting shareholder notifications. The repurchase was facilitated by UBS AG London Branch across multiple trading venues.

