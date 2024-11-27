Next plc Announces Share Buyback and Capital Reduction

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 16,985 of its own shares at an average price of 9820.38 pence each, as part of a previously declared buyback program. This action reduces the company’s share capital to 124,872,975 shares, which could impact shareholder interest reporting. The share buyback was facilitated through UBS AG London Branch.

