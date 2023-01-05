Next Plc 9-week Full Price Sales Rise, Lifts FY Outlook; Warns On Year Ahead

(RTTNews) - NEXT Plc (NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, Thursday reported higher full price sales for the nine weeks to December 30. The company also increased full-year profit and full price sales guidance, reflecting better than expected sales.

In its trading statement, the company said full price sales for the nine weeks grew 4.8 percent. This was about 66 million pounds better than previous guidance of negative 2 percent for the period.

Total Product full price sales increased 4.7 percent with 12.5 percent rise in retail and 0.2 percent growth online.

Further, the company increased full-year profit before tax guidance by 20 million pounds to 860 million pounds, up 4.5 percent from last year.

Earnings per share would be 567.2 pence, up 6.9 percent versus last year, compared to previously expected 554.5 pence.

For the year, full price sales are expected to be 4.6 billion pounds, up 6.9 percent from last year, and higher than previously expected 4.5 billion pounds.

Further, for the year ahead, Next said it remains cautious in its outlook. Initial guidance for the year ending January 2024 is for full price sales to be down 1.5 percent and profit before tax to be 795 million pounds, down 7.6 percent from the current year.

