Markets

Next Plc 13-week Full Price Sales Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales for the thirteen weeks to 30 October were up 17.0% compared to two years ago.

Full price sales in the last five weeks, since the update given in half year results issued in September, were up 14.0%. This is better than forecast of +10%.

The company noted that sales comparisons in the trading statement were given relative to two years ago (2019/20). Comparisons with last year were distorted because for much of the year, stores were closed.

The company maintained its fourth quarter full price sales guidance at +10%.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company still expects profit before tax-post-IFRS 16- to be 800 million pounds, up 6.9% versus 2019. Earnings per share is still forecast to be 516.9 pence, up 9% versus two years ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular