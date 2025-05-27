Is Next (NXGPY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Next PLC (NXGPY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Next PLC is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Next PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXGPY's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NXGPY has moved about 34.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Next PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.7%.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Next PLC is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.3% so far this year, so NXGPY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Urban Outfitters is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Next PLC and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Next PLC (NXGPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.