Is Next (NXGPY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Next PLC (NXGPY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Next PLC is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Next PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXGPY's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NXGPY has moved about 29.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.6% on average. This shows that Next PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY). The stock is up 51.8% year-to-date.

For Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Next PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.1% so far this year, so NXGPY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +23% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Next PLC and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

