The Next Nvidia? Discover the Best AI Stocks Behind This Trillion-Dollar Trend

There’s a lot of noise in the stock market right now – tariffs, tax bills, interest rates, politics, inflation, earnings volatility. But behind the headlines, a much bigger story is quietly unfolding: We are living through the dawn of the AI Revolution.

This isn’t a trend. It’s a tectonic shift: one that will reshape every industry, redefine how we work and live, and create trillions in new wealth over the coming years…

Regardless of how the story plays out on the trade front, with the Fed, or on Capitol Hill.

If you missed out on the rise of the internet… the mobile computing boom… the early days of cloud and e-commerce…

This is your second (or third, or, perhaps, final) chance.

So, do yourself a favor. Forget the noise of politics, tariffs, interest rates, and tax bills – and plug into the paradigm shift reshaping life as we know it.

The Next Great Technological Platform Shift: What It Means for AI Stocks

Every couple of decades, the world undergoes a foundational transformation driven by breakthrough technology.

In the 1980s, it was the PC. In the ‘90s, it was the internet. Mobile’s meteoric rise happened in the 2000s. And in the 2010s, it was the cloud-based takeover.

Today, it’s AI.

And just like with those prior revolutions, this technology will make early believers rich. We’re already seeing incredible results.

ChatGPT reached 100 million users faster than any product in history. Now every year, hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent to build new AI data centers and chip fabrication sites. Utility companies are rushing to expand energy capacity to power this new infrastructure. Companies across every industry – from healthcare and finance to retail and entertainment – are integrating AI into their operations.

And this is only the beginning…

Because what AI does better than any other technology is scale intelligence. It’s software that learns, adapts, and improves – which means its value compounds rapidly over time.

And so do the profits of the companies building it.

Ignore the Bubble Talk; This Boom Is Just Beginning

For all the talk that AI stocks may be in a bubble, we are quite sure they are not. Rather, they’re in breakout mode.

Yes, Nvidia stock has already soared to all-time highs, and AI is dominating headlines. But what we’re seeing today is just the first few innings of a multi-year, possibly multi-decade megatrend.

In the early 2000s, Amazon (AMZN) was already well-known. Yet a $10,000 investment in Amazon in 2001 would be worth $2.8 million today.

In 2013, Nvidia (NVDA) was considered a gaming chipmaker giant. But $10,000 invested then would be worth over $3.5 million now.

And if you had put $10,000 into Apple (AAPL) stock back in 1985, when it was already one of the largest computer makers in the world? You’d be sitting on a portfolio worth over $28.5 million.

These are the kinds of generational gains that happen when you get in early on the right tech stocks.

And we believe AI represents the single-greatest wealth-building opportunity of the next decade.

Now, here’s the catch.

There are a lot of companies shining bright in the industry at the moment.

Some are genuinely leading the charge, developing the foundational models, building the compute infrastructure, or applying AI in disruptive ways.

But many are just slapping “AI” on their investor decks and riding the hype train – a familiar story to anyone who remembers the dot-com bubble, the crypto surge, or the EV craze.

The truth is, most so-called “AI stocks” won’t amount to much.

If you want to build real, lasting wealth from this megatrend, you can’t afford to be in the wrong names…

The Secret to Building Wealth with AI Stocks: Right Trend, Right Time, Right Name

Only the investors who get into the right companies – the ones truly building and scaling AI – will give themselves the opportunity to see life-changing returns.

The problem is, figuring out which companies those are isn’t easy.

Not to worry; we’ve done the hard work for you.

To help investors cut through the noise and zero in on the best opportunities AI has to offer, we’ve built three proprietary indices that comprise what we think are the best AI stocks to buy in the market.

Each captures a different and critical layer of the AI stack.

Index 1: The Foundational 5 – Big Tech Firms Driving the Ecosystem

This index comprises the five Big Tech giants creating the models, running the compute, and laying the groundwork for the entire AI ecosystem. These are the companies with the data, infrastructure, and resources to shape this tech’s future. They are collectively forming the foundational layer on top of which the whole AI Boom is built.

Our proprietary Foundational 5 index has performed very well so far. In fact, it has soared more than 120% since late 2022 (when the AI Boom started), vastly outperforming the S&P 500 (+55%) and the Dow Jones (+29%).

Index 2: The AI Builders 15 – Infrastructure Stocks Powering the AI Boom

These are what we believe to be the 15 most important infrastructure developers supporting the AI Boom. They are the unsung heroes of the AI Boom – building the chips, servers, cooling systems, and data center networks that make it all possible: the picks-and-shovels plays.

Since this boom began in late 2022, our proprietary AI Builders 15 index has soared more than 250%. Meanwhile, as we mentioned, the S&P has risen less than 60%. And the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up only about 80%.

Index 3: The AI Appliers 15 –The Most Promising AI Application Stocks

Our Appliers index comprises what we believe are the 15 most important AI application developers helping to proliferate the tech throughout the global economy. These are the innovators transforming how we live, work, and learn using AI-powered applications – from personalized learning to smart cybersecurity to autonomous vehicles. These are the best-of-the-best companies turning AI into user value.

That is why our AI Appliers 15 index has soared more than 280% since late 2022, whereas the iShares Expanded Tech Software ETF (IGV) is only up around 100%.

Together, these three indices represent our highest-conviction AI stock ideas: those we believe will lead this revolution and deliver the biggest upside over the years ahead.

Why Investing in AI Stocks Today Could Be a Generational Wealth Opportunity

Every investing megatrend starts with skepticism… then gains steam… and goes vertical.

Right now, AI is gaining steam. But the biggest returns haven’t happened yet.

This is the time when the groundwork is being laid; when fortunes are quietly being built by investors who are paying attention – and taking action.

While AI may be the biggest technological shift of our lifetimes, not all AI stocks are equal.

Some will be the next Nvidia, Amazon, or Apple. Others will fade into obscurity.

Our job is to separate the future kings from the pretenders.

That’s why we’ve compiled these high-potential indices. We believe the greatest wealth-building opportunity of this era will belong to those who invest in the right AI stocks at the right time.

We’re confident that the time is now – and that these are the right stocks to get into.

