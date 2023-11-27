Next Level Gains: 3 Under-The-Radar Stocks With 10X Potential by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the vast tapestry of the stock market, beyond the glare of mainstream hype, lie three stocks with 10X potential, poised to revolutionize the investment landscape. This article uncovers their latent potential to surge ahead by 10X before 2026.

These companies boast technological prowess, innovative strategies and resilient business models. Each holds a unique ticket to the future, from the first’s strategic partnerships with tech behemoths, the second’s mastery of payment solutions, to the third’s diversified growth avenues.

Read more to navigate their narratives, unraveling the threads that bind their success stories. It is an expedition into the clandestine corridors of the market, where these unsung heroes quietly position themselves for an extraordinary leap into prosperity.

Supermicro (SMCI)

Source: Nvidia

Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI) has established strong partnerships with major technology suppliers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

The company benefits from the advancements and launches of new products with these partnerships. It includes the AMD MI300, Intel Gaudi 2 and Nvidia’s L40S, CG1 and CG2. The company emphasizes a diverse product line with new launches, indicating a comprehensive portfolio that caters to various technological needs. This diversity contributes to sustained growth by tapping into different market segments.

Additionally, the company can manage supply chains effectively, referencing Nvidia’s supply increase. Supermicro’s adeptness in navigating supply chain complexities and adjusting to shifts in the market allows it to meet customer demand more efficiently. Also, the improved supply and ability to fulfill customer orders point toward a well-managed inventory and production strategy. Thus, it leads to increased revenue generation and potential market share gains.

Looking at capacity expansion and its global footprint, the company is focused on rapidly scaling its production capacity to meet growing demand. There is a significant increase in rack-scale production capacity from 4K racks to 5K racks monthly. This indicates the company’s readiness to scale operations. Further, expansions into regions like Malaysia for lower-cost production facilities indicate a strategic approach toward cost optimization andglobal marketpresence.

Fundamentally, Supermicro emphasizes providing customers early access to new technology solutions through its ‘building-box’ approach. It illustrates a focus on innovation and customer-centricity. By enabling customers to evaluate and adopt new solutions ahead of the market, the company gains a competitive edge and ensures a faster time-to-market for its products. These fundamentals may continue to boost Supermicro’s growth potential over the long term.

StoneCo (STNE)

Source: Shutterstock

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) specializes in providing cutting-edge financial technology solutions. It offers comprehensive payment processing, banking and financial services tailored for merchants and clients.

StoneCo’s Merchant Solutions (MSMB) segment has been a standout performer (as of Q3 2023). It exhibits an exceptional 20% year-over-year increase in total payment volume (TPV). This growth rate, twice the industry average, signifies the company’s competitive edge in capturing market share within the merchant services landscape.

Demonstrating remarkable scalability, StoneCo witnessed a staggering 42% year-over-year surge in its active client base. It now stands at nearly 3.3 million merchants. This substantial increase underscores the company’s ability to attract and retain a diverse clientele. Also, it reflects the trust and effectiveness of its payment solutions.

Furthermore, StoneCo is adept at augmenting its take rate by 0.28% to 2.49%. This highlights its strategic focus on enhancing monetization from its financial services offerings. Also, this increase showcases the company’s ability to extract more value from its services while providing added benefits to its merchant partners.

Strategically, StoneCo’s strategic optimization of its Ton and Stone offerings across various sales channels has contributed significantly to positive client base trends across all MSMB segment tiers. This unique approach has fostered sustainable growth and facilitated profitable TPV expansion.

Lastly, StoneCo’s banking solutions have experienced an exponential increase, with active clients soaring to 1.9 million. It is marking a remarkable 3.4-times year-over-year surge. Finally, the successful launch of Super Conta Ton in Q1 2023, coupled with continued activation of banking and acquiring solutions for Stone clients, has been pivotal in driving this growth.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Source: ekapol sirachainan / Shutterstock

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) offers diversified infrastructure solutions spanning e-infrastructure, transportation, and buildings. Fundamentally, Sterling Infrastructure’s diversified business model is a significant strength. Each segment—E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions—has shown substantial growth potential. E-Infrastructure Solutions and Transportation Solutions have experienced strong demand trends and margin growth across geographic footprints.

Strategically, the company focuses on deploying cash into acquisitions that complement current offerings and enhance competitive positions. It demonstrates a proactive approach to strategic growth. More specifically, intensified targeting efforts and active acquisition pursuits align with Sterling Infrastructure’s strategy for expanding its business organically and through acquisitions. Moreover, Sterling Infrastructure anticipates strong growth in data centers, manufacturing projects and infrastructure needs supporting the reshoring of production to the U.S.

Furthermore, Sterling Infrastructure’s ability to navigate and mitigate challenges, such as the softness in certain market sectors (e.g., e-commerce distribution centers), showcases adaptability. The company has strategies in place to address these challenges. Over the mid-term, it is projecting a rebound in these sectors in 2025 while focusing on leveraging growth opportunities in other segments.

Looking forward, Sterling Infrastructure has increased its full-year guidance, projecting a 32% year-over-year growth in earnings per share. Also, the company has confidence in its projections and is supported by a strong backlog position. Its visibility into Q4 and anticipated project bidding in 2024 and 2025 across various markets.

Finally, Sterling’s successful project execution and performance have opened doors for geographic expansion, as evidenced by potential projects in the Rocky Mountains and other regions contributing to the company’s growth prospects.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Next Level Gains: 3 Under-The-Radar Stocks With 10X Potential by 2026 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.