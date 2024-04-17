Next-Level Gains: 3 Stocks Poised to Crush the Digital Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Three companies stand out in the digital transformation for their proactive strategies and outstanding results. These businesses deal with various industries, such as lidar technology, solar energy and telecommunications. However, they are all driven by innovation, resiliency and adaptation.

The demand for the first one has increased dramatically, based on the global move towards renewable energy. The firm increases its market share in high-efficiency solar systems by implementing advanced technology and effective marketing techniques.

Conversely, the second is more concerned with open, standards-based solutions that are customized to communication service providers’ requirements. Through deliberate divestments, debt reduction and focused regional growth, the business may take advantage of infrastructure projects and government stimulus.

Ultimately, the third one becomes the clear leader, with significant revenue growth driven by rising demand and various income sources. The company exhibits its resilience in a highly competitive industry by successfully managing product sales and development initiatives.

Let’s explore these three disruptive enterprises’ main tactics and achievements.

JinkoSolar (JKS)

The 2023 module shipments for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) boosted by 76.4% year-over-year (YoY) to 78.5 gigawatts (GW). This is a vital milestone that solidified the company’s position as the leading competitor in the market. This significant rise in module shipments indicates the company’s robust market demand and capacity to provide it effectively. Fast shipping growth shows JinkoSolar’s growing market share and potential to profit from the rising demand for solar energy.

Moreover, JinkoSolar’s adoption of N-type TOPCon technology has accelerated the company’s growth. By the end of 2023, mass-produced N-type cell efficiency will surpass 26%. The 30-watt improvement in power output over comparable P-type modules indicates higher efficiency in N-type cells. Because of this technological advantage, JinkoSolar is the go-to option for consumers looking for high-efficiency solar solutions.

Finally, JinkoSolar overcame the difficulties caused by declining module prices to enhance its financial performance significantly. In 2023, net income increased to $485.6 million, a 4.56-fold increase from 2022. To sum up, even with Q4’s drop in gross margin, the company’s yearly profitability increased considerably, primarily due to cost-cutting measures.

DZS (DZSI)

Product offerings from DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) include the industry-leading Velocity access edge optical line terminal (OLT) portfolio, the advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven orchestration, automation, slicing, network assurance and WiFi management software portfolio. In addition, it includes the Saber optical edge dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) and reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) platform. These products are ideal for communication service providers (CSPs) moving toward software-defined solutions based on open standards.

Furthermore, with the execution of the $48 million sale of its Asia division to DASAN Networks (DNI), DZS was able to pay off $43 million in debt. This deal greatly reduced the company’s debt load, with its long-term debt falling to $15 million. By cutting debt, DZS increased its adaptability and lower interest costs.

Lastly, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) areas are now the center of attention for DZS. To sum up, concrete proof of the growth potential in these places can be observed in the over $100 billion in government stimulus money for fiber broadband deployment in these regions. Hence, these regions hold billions of dollars in government stimulus projects either ongoing or ramping up.

Cepton (CPTN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) had strong revenue growth in 2023. This was reflected in the rising demand for its Lidar solutions and the effective application of business plans. The company’s total revenue in 2023 was $13.1 million, a 76% increase over the previous year. This development trajectory is especially remarkable in light of the competitive environment in the Lidar technology industry and the difficulties in gaining traction and customers.

Specifically, Cepton’s revenue increased significantly in Q4 2023, reaching $5 million. This was a solid 29% rise from the previous quarter and an astounding 214% increase from Q4 2022. Cepton has the edge in sales and marketing initiatives and the increasing market acceptance of its offerings. Such a significant quarterly revenue rise demonstrates this.

Furthermore, the split between development and product revenue reflects Cepton’s diverse income streams and business strategy. Development revenue also witnessed a significant increase, reaching $2.5 million, a stunning 314% increase compared to Q4 2022. Lastly, product revenue accounted for $2.5 million in Q4 2023, a 152% gain over 2022.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

