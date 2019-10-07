Next Insurance raises $250 mln from Munich Re

TEL AVIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Next Insurance, a provider of digital insurance products to small U.S. businesses, said on Monday it raised $250 million in funding from German reinsurer Munich Re MUVGn.DE.

The funds will enable new product development and customer expansion initiatives.

The investment round brings Next Insurance’s total funding to $381 million in just over three years, with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Palo Alto-based Next Insurance provides digital small business insurance including general liability, professional liability, commercial auto and workers' compensation coverage.

The company was founded by three Israelis and has a research and development centre in Israel.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.