Next Honduran government to uphold Taiwan ties, transition team says

By Gustavo Palencia and Sarah Kinosian

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Honduras' incoming government will maintain diplomatic ties with U.S.-ally Taiwan, two senior members of the transition team told Reuters on Friday, a day after neighboring Nicaragua switched allegiance to re-establish relations with China.

Prior to winning the Honduran presidential election on Nov. 28, Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) said if victorious, she would open diplomatic ties with China. But her team has since backtracked on that stance.

Gerardo Torres, Libre's secretary of international relations, and a member of Castro's transition team, said her government was not about to sever ties with Taipei.

"The new government will maintain relations with Taiwan," he told Reuters. "President-elect Xiomara Castro has been clear, these ties will be maintained. Nobody in the party wants to enter government distancing ourselves from the United States."

Nevertheless, another of the transition team members, Rodolfo Pastor, kept open the possibility that Honduras would recognize China in the future, calling it a "new superpower" and saying the Central American country was studying the matter.

Pastor told Reuters Castro wanted to diversify Honduras' international relations, while emphasizing that there would be "no imminent change" in the relationship with Taiwan as there had been in Nicaragua.

Honduras is eager to work with the United States on stamping out corruption that fuels emigration north, Pastor said. Both Castro and the Biden administration wanted to tackle the root causes of migration, he added.

The government of Castro, who is the wife of deposed former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, would work to maintain good relations with Washington, provided they were based on mutual respect and sovereignty, Pastor said.

Looking ahead, Pastor said it was important for Honduras to find a way of reducing its debt burden so that it could invest in public infrastructure like hospitals and schools.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia and Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Dave Graham and Mark Porter)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.