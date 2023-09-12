Next hearing in dispute between Chevron and Australia LNG unions set for Sept. 22 - FWC

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The next court date in a dispute between Chevron CVX.N and unions representing workers at its liquefied natural gas facilities is expected to be held on September 22, the office of the president of Australia's industrial umpire the Fair Work Commission told Reuters on Tuesday.

