Next Generation Toyota Camry To Debut On Nov. 14

November 09, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) announced on Thursday that it will debut its next-generation Toyota Camry on November 14.

The sedan is expected to have four-cylinder or six-cylinder power with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The interior elements might include a Nine-inch touch-screen interface, Android Auto, a Panoramic View Monitor, and a Blind Spot Monitor With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The company might offer the sedan in many colors including Cavalry Blue, Ice Edge, and more.

In pre-market activity, Toyota shares are trading at $186, up 1.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.

