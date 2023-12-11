Next-Generation Stablecoins: the 'Dark Horse' of Finance

By Matthew Commons, President of the Verified USD Foundation

Stablecoins find themselves at a crucial juncture in their evolution. Despite the setbacks experienced by TerraUSD in 2022, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a resurgence, marked by a significant rebound in BTC during Q4 and the potential for further gains. At the core of this comeback are stablecoins, which currently represent 8.3% of the cryptocurrency market, with experts predicting the possibility of them becoming a trillion-dollar market by 2030 - the “Dark Horse” of financial markets.

There are compelling reasons why stablecoins are gaining prominence as the next revolutionary application in finance. Active traders find solace in stablecoins as a safe haven amid market volatility, allowing for swift fund movements in and out of positions without the need for fiat currency conversion. Users in emerging economies are also turning to stablecoins, making them attractive to both merchants and consumers seeking to hedge against inflation and create a more predictable financial environment. The integration of stablecoins with on-chain smart contracts further enhances their utility, transforming them into "programmable money" that facilitates automation and transparency.

Despite these advantages, most stablecoins have limitations that hinder their transformative potential. For example, many new blockchains provide low-cost and high-performance transactions, but can only offer “wrapped” stablecoins reliant on cumbersome cross-chain asset bridges with uncertain security. In addition, the economic benefits from reserve assets backing stablecoins are often captured by a few centralized players instead of being used to support decentralized ecosystems. Finally, stablecoins will need to adapt their architectures to new transparency and capital requirements proposed in the EU, Singapore and a growing list of other jurisdictions.

Accessibility: A future of interoperable stablecoins

Accessibility is a key factor in the success of stablecoins, especially within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Acting as a pegged unit of account for lending, borrowing, and other financial services in blockchain ecosystems, stablecoins face challenges related to regulatory requirements and the practical need to use fiat-linked money in cross-blockchain transactions. Achieving interoperability becomes paramount for seamless trade across jurisdictions, akin to the demand for a SWIFT-like system that extends to Web3. Solutions promoting cross-chain and omni-chain interoperability, exemplified by LayerZero’s OFT standard, are steps toward enhancing accessibility. The recent introduction of USDV, a stablecoin designed with interoperable OFT standard integration at launch, is a leading example of this development.

Transparency: Gone are the days of annual audit reports

Transparency has become a vital topic in the evolution of cryptocurrencies, driven by the demand for visibility into financial systems. Stablecoins, by providing incentives for collaboration among protocols, applications, and liquidity providers, are paving the way for unprecedented participation across financial sectors. Through features like on-chain Proof of Reserves, which allows real-time public attestations of reserves on the blockchain, stablecoins can ensure immediate and transparent access to financial health indicators, addressing the shortcomings that led to the downfall of platforms like TerraUSD.

Robust Community: Sustainable growth

A robust community of stablecoin minters serves as the final pillar for sustainability and widespread adoption. The current centralized approach to stablecoin minting requires a new mechanism to track and share economic value, which can provide incentives to stablecoin minters and ensure equitable rewards for their contributions. Such a decentralized model could foster an expanded minter ecosystem, enabling stablecoins to circulate as fungible tokens while offering yield generation for new minters, with deeper liquidity pools and connections to many more chains.

In conclusion, stablecoins are evolving beyond the speculative investment arena and are proving instrumental in various financial applications, from payments and lending to diverse financial products. Omnichain stablecoins like USDV combine real-world asset backing with blockchain efficiency, positioning next-generation stablecoins as a cornerstone in the emerging landscape of open finance.

About the author: President of the Verified USD Foundation, Matthew Commons

Matthew is a senior executive and serial entrepreneur in the FinTech and Web3 fields. At the Verified USD Foundation, he focuses on facilitating seamless, equitable, and transparent on-chain and off-chain digital asset transactions. Committed to fostering a shared digital asset ecosystem, the Foundation uses an orphan special purpose vehicle (SPV) structure to manage stablecoin reserves, upholding the highest standards of transparency and fiduciary duty. USDV is currently available on Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism, with the capability to interoperate across more than 40 chains. Learn more here.

