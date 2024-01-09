Next-Gen Wealth: 7 Stocks to Catapult You to Millionaire Status

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market becomes a labyrinth in the quest for wealth ascendancy, concealing treasures within strategic investments and market acumen. Within this labyrinth lie seven stocks—not mere tickers but gateways to potential millionaire status. Each embodies a chapter in the modern saga of wealth creation—a saga intricately woven with the first one’s staggering returns, the second one’s unyielding customer base expansion, and the third one’s financial wizardry.

Picture this analysis as a treasure map, guiding through the complexities of market volatility toward the shimmering promise of prosperity. Here, the fourth one’s value-driven growth strategy and the seventh one’s pioneering innovations serve as compass points, steering investors toward the pot of gold at the market’s end.

The article reveals numbers, figures, and the fundamentals of resilience, adaptation, and strategic foresight that carve paths to affluence. Read more to explore the edges of these stocks, offering a blueprint for navigating the labyrinth and claiming a stake in financial eminence in the upcoming years.

Everest Group (EG)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is delivering an operating return on equity (ROE) of nearly 20% (Q3 2023), highlighting the company’s efficiency in deploying shareholder equity to generate profits. The company’s focus on optimizing its operations and deploying capital judiciously contributes to this performance. Also, a total shareholder return (TSR) of 25% annually indicates Everest Group’s ability to outperform the market.

Additionally, Everest Group has a Gross Written Premiums (GWP) growth of 23.4% year-over-year in constant dollars, reaching $4.4 billion in Q3. This underscores the company’s ability to capture market share. Hence, this growth indicates effective market positioning, successful client relationships, and strategic expansion initiatives.

Finally, the reinsurance division has a remarkable GWP growth of 32.7% in constant dollars, with record-breaking premiums in property catastrophe and casualty lines, indicating Everest Group’s leadership in the market. Thus, the growth is based on a targeted and nimble capital deployment strategy and sustained growth across geographies and business lines.

Fastly (FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) delivers robust topline and customer base growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, the company hit record revenue with an 18% increase year-over-year and a solid 4% uptick quarter-over-quarter. Despite minor fluctuations, customer retention metrics remain solid, like the last twelve months’ net retention rate at 114% and the dollar-based net expansion rate at 120%. Hence, this momentum reflects the company’s stability and ability to expand its customer base.

Additionally, the company’s customer expansion efforts remained strong. It saw a quarterly increase of 30 new customers and a year-over-year increase of 63, totaling FSLY’s customer count to 3,102. Although there was a slight sequential decrease in enterprise customers (Q3), Fastly saw a 36-customer increase year-over-year, reaching 547 enterprise clients. Moreover, the company’s average enterprise customer spending increased to $858K from upselling and cross-selling initiatives.

Finally, Fastly secured significant collaborations such as Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), marking a move into new verticals like food delivery and consumer brands. Lastly, its collaboration with Mozilla in implementing Fastly’s “Hypertext Transfer Protocol” (HTTP) relay to serve three of the top four internet browsers worldwide solidified its position in the market.

StoneCo (STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) delivered rapid growth in its financial services business. The micro, small, and medium-sized business (MSMB) total payment volume (TPV) grew consistently at a robust pace of 20% year-over-year, more than double the industry rate (Q3 2023). The MSMB client base surged 42% year-over-year, reaching almost 3.3 million merchants. Meanwhile, the MSMB take rate increased by 28 bps year-over-year to 2.49%.

Fundamentally, these metrics underscore the company’s ability to attract and retain clients while increasing monetization, reflecting strong market penetration and a competitive advantage in the financial services sector.

Further, StoneCo’s banking active client base expanded to 1.9 million with R$4.5 billion in deposits. There is a 51% year-over-year growth, outpacing MSMB TPV growth by 0.30%. This suggests effective execution of the platform development strategy and effective client engagement.

Finally, the company reached a credit portfolio of R$113 million, demonstrating an accelerated sequential increase of 6.1 times and solid portfolio performance with low non-performing loans (NPL) ratios.

Alps Alpine (APELY)

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) prioritizes corporate value enhancement by aligning with shareholder expectations. The company targets achieving a 10% return on equity by 2027, addressing concerns about the price-to-book ratio through cost-conscious and value-driven investment strategies.

Modules and Systems Business also delivered solid growth in net sales (+JPY52.8 billion) to JPY274.3 billion (Q2 2023). At the bottom line, there is a turnaround in operating income to JPY0.5 billion from a previous negative JPY5.2 billion. Increased sales volumes propelled the growth due to a weaker yen, a recovery in automobile production, and contributions from new product lines. Hence, this turnaround reflects the effectiveness of strategic investments and new product launches in driving revenue and profitability.

Overall, the company strives to balance investment in growth, stability, and shareholder returns. For instance, Alps Alpine maintains a favorable net cash position and targets an equity ratio of approximately 50%.

Adient (ADNT)

To begin with, the ability to thrive amid external challenges like labor inflation, currency fluctuations, and supply chain fragility highlights the effectiveness of Adient’s (NYSE:ADNT) strategic focus. Despite facing the United Auto Workers strike, Adient limited the impact on fiscal 2023 results to approximately $30 million in sales and under $5 million in EBITDA. However, its impact grew significantly as the strike extended into fiscal 2024.

By early November, Adient estimated a negative impact of around $125 million on 2024 sales due to production disruptions. Also, there may be a negative impact of $25 million on EBITDA in 2024. The company swiftly enacted measures like cash conservation and reduced discretionary spending to mitigate the strike’s adverse effects.

Furthermore, Adient has a strategy focused on adapting to evolving industry dynamics. These include the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), pricing and affordability concerns, and the growing influence of Chinese domestic auto manufacturers.

Recognizing these shifts, Adient fine-tuned its strategy to ensure continued value creation. Thus, the company’s agility in addressing market changes positioned it to capitalize on opportunities for innovative seating solutions.

Wabash National (WNC)

Wabash National’s (NYSE:WNC) strategic alliances and expansion initiatives are pivotal in fostering value growth. The collaboration with Fernweh Group represents a strategic move towards enhancing e-commerce and the partner ecosystem. By leveraging Fernweh’s expertise in scaling industrial technology, Wabash National aims to accelerate the development of an end-to-end digital platform.

This platform is envisioned to cater to diverse stakeholders, including dealers, suppliers, and customers within transportation, logistics, and distribution landscapes. Additionally, Wabash National’s take on challenging transportation market conditions and anticipation of shifting order activities in response to softening demand suggest the company’s proactive stance.

Furthermore, the anticipation of continued strength within segments like truck bodies, tank trailers, and parts and services presents a strategic advantage. These segments are poised to contribute significantly to gross profit 2024, surpassing consolidated gross profit figures from previous years.

Finally, there is an expectation of generating around $200 million of gross profit from these segments in 2024, excluding contributions from dry vans. This signifies diversified revenue potential and resilience in adverse market conditions.

Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) delivered a trailing 12-month adjusted pre-tax return on capital employed of 44% (as of Q3 2023). The metric demonstrates Liberty Energy’s effective utilization of capital and operational resources. The company outperforms industry standards and reflects solid efficiency in deploying its assets for profitable growth.

Additionally, the deployment of proprietary digiPrime units has yielded solid results. The commercial success and positive reception of digiFleets, powered by compressed natural gas, illustrate Liberty’s focus on innovation. This technological advancement sets operational performance records and delivers lower-emission fleets.

Furthermore, Liberty Power Innovations (LPI) has been integrated into natural gas delivery and management. This integration enhances Liberty’s reliability in gas supply to frac fleets, optimizing asset utilization and increasing equipment reliability and operational efficiency.

Finally, the outlook for 2024 appears constructive. This is based on anticipated increased activity and incremental profitability driven by current-year investments, margin expansion, efficiency initiatives, and lower capital expenditures.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

