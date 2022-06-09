Next Fifteen says its offer is final in M&C Saatchi bid battle

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

UK's Next Fifteen said on Thursday its 310 million pound ($388.59 million) offer for advertising firm M&C Saatchi was final, days after rival suitor AdvancedAdvT questioned the target firm's evaluation of the two competing offers.

June 9 (Reuters) - UK's Next Fifteen NFC.L said on Thursday its 310 million pound ($388.59 million) offer for advertising firm M&C Saatchi SAA.L was final, days after rival suitor AdvancedAdvT questioned the target firm's evaluation of the two competing offers.

"We reached agreement with the board and executive team of M&C Saatchi after extensive negotiation and believe our offer (of 247.2 pence-per-share) is full and fair," Next Fifteen Chief Executive Officer Tim Dyson said in a statement.

AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L earlier this week sought more clarity on the financial terms of the two bids, adding that share-price movements meant that Next Fifteen's offer value, as of June 1, had declined to 220.1 pence per M&C Saatchi share, while AdvancedAdvT's all-share offer was worth 221.4 pence.

M&C Saatchi has removed Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder, from the board after rejecting a 254 million-pound offer from Murria's AdvancedAdvT investment vehicle in May.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAA ADVT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters