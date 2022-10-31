Next Fifteen offer for M&C Saatchi lapses after shareholder opposition

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L said Next Fifteen's NFC.L takeover offer of $381 million had lapsed after the required majority of shareholders did not vote in favour of the proposal at a court meeting on Monday.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

