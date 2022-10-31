Next Fifteen offer for M&C Saatchi lapses after shareholder opposition
British advertising group M&C Saatchi said Next Fifteen's takeover offer of $381 million had lapsed after the required majority of shareholders did not vote in favour of the proposal at a court meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N31W37V
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))
