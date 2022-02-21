US Markets

Next Fifteen in advanced talks to buy Engine Group's UK operations

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Digital marketing group Next Fifteen Communications Plc said on Monday it was in advanced talks to buy rival Engine Group's British operations.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Digital marketing group Next Fifteen Communications Plc NFC.L said on Monday it was in advanced talks to buy rival Engine Group's British operations.

Next Fifteen did not provide any further details.

Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman had tweeted on Sunday about the talks over a potential deal, and said Next Fifteen planned to partly fund the acquisition by selling new shares.

