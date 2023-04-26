Next Fifteen Communications Group (NXFNF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Next Fifteen Communications Group said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Next Fifteen Communications Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXFNF is 0.16%, an increase of 32.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 1,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 1.92% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 49.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 19.05% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

