Next Danone CEO can serve up faux-milk spinoff

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Danone’s next chief executive can use almond milk and coconut yoghurt to whip up value for shareholders. The maker of Activia yoghurt last year sold plant-based food and drink worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion). Spinning off a portion of it could tap into investors’ thirst for dairy substitutes.

Plant-based products are a bright spot for Danone. Sales grew 15% last year and account for about a tenth of the French company’s top line. That’s a contrast with overall organic revenue which declined 1.5% last year and was down a further 3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Investors can’t get enough of meat and dairy alternatives. Plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat is valued at more than 20 times last year’s revenue of $407 million. It may soon be joined on the stock market by rival Impossible Foods, Reuters reported on April 8. Meanwhile Oatly on Monday filed for an initial public offering which according to the Financial Times could value the celebrity-backed oat milk maker at $10 billion. Oatly is growing quickly, doubling its revenue to $421 million last year, but it’s also still loss-making.

Spinning off all of Danone’s plant-based products could be tricky for its yet-to-be-appointed boss, who will take over from ousted Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber. Some of those sales are plant-based versions of established brands like probiotic drink Actimel. It would make little sense to detangle marketing and distribution operations.

However, a listing of dairy substitute maker Alpro would be more feasible. Danone said earlier this year that the unit, which makes milk out of almonds, oats and soya beans, generates revenue of around 750 million euros a year. That’s up 60% since 2015, the year before Faber launched the $12.5 billion takeover of Alpro’s owner, U.S. company WhiteWave. On 12 times revenue – half the multiple mooted for Oatly – a standalone Alpro would be worth 9 billion euros, almost a quarter of its parent’s market value.

Danone has failed to protect WhiteWave’s leading position in some markets. The company’s market share in plant-based milk in the United States has fallen to 28% in 2019 from 45% in 2010, according to JPMorgan research.

However, that’s all the more reason to give Alpro greater independence. An alternative milk spinoff would be a good way for Danone’s next CEO to serve up some value.

- Danone on April 20 reported sales of 5.7 billion euros for the first quarter, down 3.3% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The French company’s waters division posted the biggest decline, of almost 12%.

- Oat-based products maker Oatly on April 19 filed for an initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange. The filing said the company’s sales rose to $421 million in 2020 from $204 million in 2019.

- Oatly is eyeing a valuation as high as $10 billion, two people briefed on the situation told the Financial Times.

- Danone shares were down 2.6% at 58.76 euros by 0900 GMT on April 20.

