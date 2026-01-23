Next Cure Highlights Progress Across ADC Pipeline As Company Extends Cash Runway Into 2027

(RTTNews) - Next Cure Inc. (NXTC) outlined steady clinical and operational momentum across its two antibody-drug conjugate programs while reporting a preliminary year-end cash position that supports operations into the first half of 2027. The update reflects the company's continued focus on advancing targeted therapies for cancers with limited treatment options.

Acute solid tumors with high unmet need remain central to NextCure's development strategy, particularly in gynecological and breast cancers where CDH6 and B7-H4 are emerging as promising targets. Both of the company's ADC candidates- SIM0505 and LNCB74- are progressing through Phase 1 dose- escalation studies designed to establish safety, dosing, and early signs of activity.

SIM0505 (CDH6 ADC): Phase 1 Data Expected in Q2 2026

SIM0505 is being evaluated in an open-label Phase 1 study for advanced solid tumors and is a novel ADC directed to cadherin-6, a target overexpressed in several cancers with minimal expression in healthy tissues. The therapy incorporates a proprietary topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload intended to deliver broad anti-tumor activity with rapid systemic clearance.

NextCure expects to present data from its ongoing Phase 1 open-label dose-escalation study in the second quarter of 2026, including results from patients enrolled in both the U.S. and China. The trial focuses on advanced solid tumors, with an emphasis on platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company is adding clinical sites and expanding drug supply in preparation for initiating dose optimization in the first half of 2026.

NextCure holds global rights to SIM0505 outside China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, which are retained by Simcere Zaiming.

LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC): Dose Escalation Advances Into Higher Cohorts

LNCB74 targets B7-H4, another cancer-associated antigen with limited expression in normal tissues and is being evaluated in an open-label Phase 1 study for advanced solid tumors. The ADC uses a tumor-selective cleavable linker and an MMAE payload to enhance targeted cytotoxicity.

Following a protocol amendment in November 2025, dosing has now advanced into higher-dose cohorts. Enrollment will prioritize patients with high B7-H4 expression in breast and gynecological cancers, while also including adenoid cystic carcinoma type 1.

Proof-of-concept data- previously expected in the first half of 2026- has been delayed accommodating enrollment, with a trial progress update now planned for the second half of 2026.

NextCure shares global co-development rights to LNCB74 with LigaChem Biosciences under a 50-50 cost-share arrangement.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2025, NextCure reported preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $41.8 million. These unaudited figures are subject to adjustment, but the company expects its current resources to fund planned operations into the first half of 2027.

NXTC has traded between $2.69 and $15.74 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $12.65, down 2.62%.

